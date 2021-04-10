Legislation to fight sea level rise goes to Florida governor

And it would establish a research center based at the University of South Florida, located in the Tampa Bay area, focused on counteracting flooding and the risks from sea level rise.

It would use $9 million from the Resilient Florida Trust Fund to pay the salaries for 25 staff members who would administer the grant program established by the legislation.

On his watch, DeSantis has appointed a science officer, appointed a climate change czar — but she has since left — and pledged to spend billions of dollars to restore the Everglades and combat the pollutants that spawn blue-green algae and red tides.

After Thursday’s vote, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Republican whose district extends along Florida’s Gulf Coast near Tampa, called the legislation “one of the most robust and bold proposals in the entire United States to tackle sea level rise and coastal flooding in any state.”

The American Flood Coalition, a nationwide collection of groups working on sea level rise, commended Florida lawmakers of what has been dubbed the “Always Ready” bill.

“This is a historic moment for Florida as one of the most flood-affected states, and this legislation is truly a model for the nation,” Melissa Roberts, the coalition’s executive director, said in a statement.