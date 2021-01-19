Legislative Delegation’s local pre-session meeting is Feb. 19

The Jackson County Legislative Delegation will hold their annual pre-session meetings on Friday, Feb. 19, 4-6 p.m. at the Chipola College Prough Center for the Arts, located at 4409 Prough Drive in Marianna.
The legislative delegation consists of state Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City).
The meeting is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the start of Florida’s 2021 Legislative Session.
They will also consider and vote on whether to advance “local bills”, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county.
Public testimony during the Legislative Delegation Meetings is welcome. To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Jackson County Legislation Delegation meeting, please email brad.drake@myfloridahouse.gov or ann.mcgraw@myfloridahouse.gov or contact Representative Drake’s district office at 850-951-0547 no later than 4 p.m., Feb. 8.
CDC Protocols will be followed for this meeting including limited availability of seating so that attendees can stay at least 6 feet (2 arm lengths) apart. Due to CDC social distancing requirements, speakers will be given a designated time to arrive and address the delegation to allow for the appropriate number of people to safely be in the room during the meeting.
Per CDC guidelines, please do not attend if you:
Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others.
Have symptoms of COVID-19.
Are waiting for COVID-19 viral test results.
May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
Are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.