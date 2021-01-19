Legislative Delegation’s local pre-session meeting is Feb. 19

The Jackson County Legislative Delegation will hold their annual pre-session meetings on Friday, Feb. 19, 4-6 p.m. at the Chipola College Prough Center for the Arts, located at 4409 Prough Drive in Marianna.

The legislative delegation consists of state Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City).

The meeting is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the start of Florida’s 2021 Legislative Session.

They will also consider and vote on whether to advance “local bills”, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county.

Public testimony during the Legislative Delegation Meetings is welcome. To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Jackson County Legislation Delegation meeting, please email brad.drake@myfloridahouse.gov or ann.mcgraw@myfloridahouse.gov or contact Representative Drake’s district office at 850-951-0547 no later than 4 p.m., Feb. 8.