Marianna leader looks back at 2021, forward to 2022

The city of Marianna has some of the greatest employees in the state of Florida and they have done an outstanding job at making Marianna a wonderful place to live and a great place to do business.

It is that time of year when we start thinking about just what have we accomplished this past year and what are our goals for 2022. The following is a summary by department, for 2021 and 2022:

RecreationIn 2021 the city hosted Dixie Youth State Tournament where over 225 youth participated from around the State of Florida

Softball: The Angles Division won both district and state championships and advanced to play in Dixie Softball World Series, finishing fifth.

The city recreation soccer program offered two seasons in 2021 and there were nearly 600 boys and girls that participated.

The city hosted 14 TBUSA baseball tournaments and 8 USSSA softball tournaments this past year, for a total of 22. These events will have anywhere from 25 to 45 teams, each team has 10 to 12 children and each child brings three or more adults to Jackson County to stay overnight and purchase goods and services in Jackson County, including lodging for overnight stay.