'New strategy': Politicians in crisis refuse calls to resign

As president, Trump would respond to one burgeoning scandal after another by constantly moving ahead, making it harder for the public to linger on one issue for too long, even if that meant stirring up fresh controversy on another topic.

The pressure on Gaetz is mounting. A hearing Thursday revealed that one of his political allies, Joel Greenberg, is working toward a plea deal with federal investigators, which could add to Gaetz's legal jeopardy.

For now, though, the congressman appears to be emulating the former president's approach and appealing to his most loyal supporters. The group sponsoring the Friday event at which he'll speak also organized the Jan. 6 "March for Trump" rally in Washington that ended with a mob storming the U.S. Capitol in a deadly insurrection.

"Trump sees in Matt Gaetz what he wanted in everyone else," said Republican strategist Rick Wilson, adding that, in many ways, the congressman is "the son he never had."

Gaetz isn't alone in refusing to bend in the face of a political storm.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has steadfastly refused to resign despite several sexual misconduct allegations that spurred calls from some of the most powerful members of his own party for him to step aside.