Passidomo tapped as next Florida Senate president

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Sen. Kathleen Passidomo has been named the next president of the Florida Senate.

The Naples Republican was formally tapped as Senate president-designate for the 2022-2024 legislative term during a ceremony Tuesday in the Senate chamber.

Passidomo, 68, is set to succeed current Senate President Wilton Simpson next fall, if Republicans maintain control of the Senate in the 2022 elections as expected.

In a speech, Passidomo praised the state’s Republican leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and loosely touched on the need to promote economic growth, education and affordable energy sources while maintaining the state’s natural resources.

“Doing what is right and what is in the best interest of our state is not always easy. But no one takes on a job like this because they think it will be easy,” she said. “It’s hard work to balance the priorities of our state, meet the needs of our residents and preserve and protect what makes Florida so special.”

Passidomo was elected to the Senate in 2016 and served as majority leader during the 2018-2020 term. She is the current chair of the Senate rules committee.

The Senate president presides over the chamber, selects a majority leader and appoints committee members, among other duties.