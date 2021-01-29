Proposed solar farm meeting some resistance in Jackson County

Proposed work includes the installation of solar photovoltaic panels mounted on tracking arrays, inverters, transformers, solar collector lines, collector yard (substation), unpaved access pathways, and a perimeter security fence. Proposed work also includes the construction of a stormwater management facility and approximately 0.93 acres of impacts to wetland and other surface waters associated with the construction of the facility, according to project documents received by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

According to the county’s Community Development department, the solar center will entail roughly 379,161 square feet and would constitute a change of use for the property, and therefore requires a general development order, and is a commercial project allowable in its Ag 1 land use category.

It is surrounded by farmland and vacant timberland to the north, vacant residential property , one residential parcel and vacant timberland to the east, to the south surrounded by Dellwood-Cypress Road, Reddoch Road, two residential parcels, along with farmland and vacant timberland.