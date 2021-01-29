Proposed solar farm meeting some resistance in Jackson County

The Jackson County Planning Commission will meet on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. to review a development order request that, if recommended by that body and ultimately approved by Jackson County Commissioners, would authorize the development of a new 74.5 megawatt solar farm on roughly 596 acres of land in Jackson County.
The meeting will be held in the Jackson County Commission meeting room in the Jackson County Administration Building, located at 2864 Madison Street, Marianna.
The project is reportedly meeting with some level of objection in the community, according to one individual that contacted the Floridan to say that an unspecified number of surrounding residents “are in an uproar and will attend” the meetings because they‘re concerned about how the project might affect their property and way of life.
According to documents prepared for Florida Power and Light Company, which includes the acquisition of Gulf Power a few years ago, the proposed Apalachee Solar Energy Center would be situated about a quarter-mile north of the intersection of Reddoch Road and Hollister Road. It is bordered by Reddoch, Hollister and Dellwood-Cypress roads in unincorporated Jackson County. It lies north of U.S. 90, east of Lawrence Road, south of Blue Springs Road, and west of State Road 69.
If the planning commission recommends that the project move forward, Jackson County Commissioners are scheduled to take it up in one of three public hearings set for Feb. 9, the hearings to begin at 9:15 a.m.
Proposed work includes the installation of solar photovoltaic panels mounted on tracking arrays, inverters, transformers, solar collector lines, collector yard (substation), unpaved access pathways, and a perimeter security fence. Proposed work also includes the construction of a stormwater management facility and approximately 0.93 acres of impacts to wetland and other surface waters associated with the construction of the facility, according to project documents received by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
According to the county’s Community Development department, the solar center will entail roughly 379,161 square feet and would constitute a change of use for the property, and therefore requires a general development order, and is a commercial project allowable in its Ag 1 land use category.
It is surrounded by farmland and vacant timberland to the north, vacant residential property , one residential parcel and vacant timberland to the east, to the south surrounded by Dellwood-Cypress Road, Reddoch Road, two residential parcels, along with farmland and vacant timberland.
County regulations state that the design should orient the activities away from surrounding uses which are not similar in nature, and should include landscape buffers. In addition to a proposed vegetative buffer along portions of Reddoch, Dellwood-Cypress and Hollister, the applicant is also proposing a seven-foot chain link fence with six strands of barbed wire to make an overall height of eight feet surrounding the solar project’s substation, along with a six-foot chain link fence with three strands of barbed wire, for an overall height of seven feet around the proposed perimeter of the project. The applicant also proposes a 50-foot setback surrounding all property lines.
The project, as proposed, would have two new driveway connections off Hollister and one new driveway connection to Dellwood-Cypress Road, and would have a storm drainage system.
Once built, it is expected to have no daily traffic impacting public roads.
Planning staff has recommended approve of the site subject to certain conditions; that it remain consistent with plans submitted; that it comply with all applicable permitting agency requirements; that the applicant signs a development agreement with the county; and that occupancy does not take place until all inspections and reviews are completed and a Certificate of Occupancy is received.
Florida DEP documentation includes a real estate purchase option regarding the property, listing the “buyer” as Florida Power and Light Company, which obtained Gulf Power a few years ago. The owner of record, in county documents, is listed as PFI Timberfund, LLP.
The applicant is listed in county documents as Mark W. Shelton, AICP; Kimley-Horn and Associates, and engineering firm.
The county is already home to a Gulf Power/Florida Power and Light solar farm of the same size as the one proposed, that one near Jacob City (Blue Indigo Solar Energy Center), as well as two much smaller solar arrays that serve Marianna’s wastewater treatment system at the plant and sprayfield (1.9 Megawatts and 400 kilowatts, respectively), and another small one (677 KW) that serves Catalyst Fabric Solutions.
Other sites have been proposed along the way.
The other, unrelated, public hearings set for the 6 p.m. Feb. 1 Jackson County Planning Commission meeting and the 9 a.m. Feb. 9 Jackson County Commission meeting include:
-A request for a development order that would authorize the development of a new campground, The Shepherd’s Rest, that would consist of seven cabins, two RV hookup sites, a meeting pavilion and mechanical shed, and a vehicular use area. It would entail roughly 21,626 square feet of impervious surface, and would be located roughly 1,384 feet west of State Road 71 South and 6.3 miles south of the Interstate 10 corridor.
-A request for a new type-1 telecommunications tower for PowerSouth Energy Cooperative to be located at 4970 Ford Road at the existing PowerSouth substation. That request also includes a proposed variance from the county ordinance provisions regarding tower colocations.