Rubio, Scott, Dunn send letter to USDA about Jackson County problems

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Congressman Neal Dunn (R-FL) sent a letter recently to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack urging him to address ongoing staffing issues at the Farm Service Agency (FSA) office in Jackson County, according to a press release from Rubio’s office.

“For years, we have heard from our constituents that the Farm Service Agency (FSA) office in Jackson County is chronically understaffed due to vacant positions and is incapable of administering FSA programs in a timely manner,” the lawmakers wrote in the joint letter. “Following multiple engagements between our offices and the FSA concerning these ongoing issues, the agency agreed to hold a roundtable on December 7, 2020, and heard directly from our offices and concerned constituents. Our constituents report that these issues continue to be ongoing and have not improved.”

“Despite repeated assurances from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that staffing issues in the Jackson County FSA office would be meaningfully addressed, we continue to hear of instances where farmers in the panhandle are struggling to receive timely responses to claims of eligible losses under the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs, and that payments are not being issued promptly,” the letter continues.