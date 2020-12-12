Sneads town manager highlights council moves

The Sneads Town Council met Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
Council Vice President Alton Ranew called the meeting to order and councilmen Donovan Weeks and George Alexander were present. President Weeks and Councilman Arnold were not present for the meeting. The pledge of allegiance to the flag and invocation was given.
The meeting was not on Facebook due to technical difficulties. All further meetings should be available via electronic means.
The November minutes were approved upon a motion by Councilman Weeks, seconded by Councilman Alexander and carried 3-0. The financial statements were approved upon a motion by Councilman Alexander, seconded by Councilman Weeks, and carried 3-0. Bills to be paid were approved upon a motion by Councilman Weeks, seconded by Councilman Alexander and carried 3-0.
Action items included approval of Engagement Letter from Grimsley and Associates to perform the Town audit. A motion was made by Councilman Weeks, seconded by Councilman Alexander, and carried 3-0. Travel for the Town Manager to attend the annual Florida City County Manager’s Association Winter Institute on February 3-4-5, 2021 was approved upon a motion by Councilman Weeks, seconded by Councilman Alexander, and carried 3-0, provided the meeting is held in person in Coca Beach. The purchase of a new pump for Lift Station No. 2 was the last action item.
Town Manager Lee Garner stated the old pump could be repaired at an expense of $20,000, but the wait time for a major part would take 22 weeks, and a new energy efficient pump, with five-year warranty could be purchased and installed in early January 2021 for a price of $33,578.79. After a short discussion, a motion was made by Councilman Alexander, seconded by Councilman Weeks, and carried 3-0 to approve the purchase of the new pump.
There were no ordinances or resolutions to be considered.
Report from Town Manager included a request to have a discussion at a work shop early in 2021 to discuss the minimum size of mobile homes that can be located in the Town; explained in more detail the failure of the pump for Lift Station No. 2; reported that the Town had received a check in the amount of $16,867.32 as a result of the dissolution of the East Jackson County Economic Development Council; Work has begun on the upgrades and repair to the Sports Complex on Legion Road; Contractor is beginning to do preliminary work at the wastewater treatment plant on Ham Pond Road; and that he was pursuing plans to repair the gazebo next to the Log Cabin. He further reported that the Phase I Cultural Assessment Survey at Sneads Park has been completed and copy of report forwarded to Division of Historical Resources at Florida Department of State for their review. Once this review is complete, the survey will be forwarded to the Corps of Engineers in Mobile, Alabama, so that action can be taken to complete the Master Plan for Lake Seminole. Garner also stated he had a meeting with Melvin Engineers regarding a new grant program offered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) that has over $60 million for local governments to address unmet disaster recovery needs related to Hurricane Michael and that an area of consideration might be the area around Old Spanish Trail and Gloster Avenue, along with other areas of the town. It is just in the discussion stage at this point and there will be public hearings early in 2021 to receive public input. Garner also referred to his recent notice regarding Nuisance Ordinance 2011-08 on the Town Facebook page and the positive and negative responses received. He stated he would be looking into how we could further assist those who require assistance to get rid of stuff and further investigate another amnesty period in early spring 2021.
“I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” Garner said. “My door is open for discussion of any topic that citizens desire to present, and I will always continue to work for the better of the quality of life for all the residents of our great little Town.”
