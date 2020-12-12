Sneads town manager highlights council moves

Report from Town Manager included a request to have a discussion at a work shop early in 2021 to discuss the minimum size of mobile homes that can be located in the Town; explained in more detail the failure of the pump for Lift Station No. 2; reported that the Town had received a check in the amount of $16,867.32 as a result of the dissolution of the East Jackson County Economic Development Council; Work has begun on the upgrades and repair to the Sports Complex on Legion Road; Contractor is beginning to do preliminary work at the wastewater treatment plant on Ham Pond Road; and that he was pursuing plans to repair the gazebo next to the Log Cabin. He further reported that the Phase I Cultural Assessment Survey at Sneads Park has been completed and copy of report forwarded to Division of Historical Resources at Florida Department of State for their review. Once this review is complete, the survey will be forwarded to the Corps of Engineers in Mobile, Alabama, so that action can be taken to complete the Master Plan for Lake Seminole. Garner also stated he had a meeting with Melvin Engineers regarding a new grant program offered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) that has over $60 million for local governments to address unmet disaster recovery needs related to Hurricane Michael and that an area of consideration might be the area around Old Spanish Trail and Gloster Avenue, along with other areas of the town. It is just in the discussion stage at this point and there will be public hearings early in 2021 to receive public input. Garner also referred to his recent notice regarding Nuisance Ordinance 2011-08 on the Town Facebook page and the positive and negative responses received. He stated he would be looking into how we could further assist those who require assistance to get rid of stuff and further investigate another amnesty period in early spring 2021.