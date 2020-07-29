Stacey Goodson running for reelection to Jackson County School Board – District 3

Stacey Goodson is pleased to announce his candidacy for Jackson County School Board — District 3.
Stacey was born and raised on a small farm in Marianna and is the son of the late McCoy and his mother is Wilma Goodson. He was educated in the Jackson County Public School System and graduated from Marianna High School in 1986, and then attended Chipola College earning an Associates of Arts degree. Soon after, Stacey attended Florida State University graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree and continued his education at Troy State University earning a Master of Science in Counseling and Psychology.
While attending Florida State, he was employed with the Leon County Clerk’s Office working in the finance division. Upon graduation from Florida State, Stacey returned to Marianna and worked as a bank teller at Citizens State Bank, while working on his masters at Troy State.
In 1992, Stacey accepted a position with the office of County Judge Woodrow W. Hatcher as the Jackson County Probation Office supervisor. His responsibilities include supervising the employees of the probation office and overseeing the probation budget and all expenditures. Stacey supervises a caseload of approximately 200 offenders on probation and pre-trial release, making sure all court requirements are met. He presently works under the direct supervision of County Judge Wade Mercer and acts as a liaison with all other departments/agencies and the general public on a daily basis. Stacey maintains a high standard of accountability, confidentiality, and ethics.
In addition to working as the probation office supervisor, he was also an adjunct instructor with Chipola College and the University of West Florida for approximately 12 years. In 2012, Stacey was honored and privileged to be elected to serve District 3 as a member of the Jackson County School Board and is presently serving his second term.
Stacey is married to the former Dee Dee Walsingham of Marianna and they have one child, Sydnee Goodson. Dee Dee has been employed by the Jackson County School Board as a teacher for the last 29 years. Sydnee is a 2018 graduate of Marianna High School and recently graduated from Chipola College.
Stacey spent many years in his community volunteering as a coach in softball, baseball, and soccer for the youth at the Marianna Recreation Department. Stacey and his family attend church at Evangel Worship Center in Marianna. For several years, Stacey has been a member of the Marianna Optimist Club, which primarily focuses on the youth in Jackson County.
Being educated in the Jackson County school system has made Stacey appreciate the value of a quality public education. As your present school board member in District 3, he will continue to be an active voice for all students and parents with a primary focus being the education of all our students. Stacey will continue to establish a positive vision for the future of our schools, while promoting fiscal accountability and responsibility to the tax payers of District 3.
Being your Jackson County School Board Member for the past eight years has given Stacey great insight into the challenges that we face as a school district. This experience has allowed him to manage budgets, meet the Department of Education requirements, comply and understand constant legislative changes, while continuing to move our district forward. Most importantly, Stacey is dedicated to the safety of our students and providing a continued strong educational foundation. Our children are our future and it is essential to make sure they have the best teachers in the classroom as well as the necessary tools to achieve their own educational goals, allowing them to be prepared for the next step in their future growth. Stacey will continue to bring to this office an open door policy with effective leadership, conservative values, and a strong belief that all people should be treated equally.
Stacey would ask for your consideration in the upcoming election on Aug. 18, for school board member District 3. If you have any questions or comments about any issue that is of concern to you, please call Stacey at 850-718-7097.
Editor’s note: Candidates running for a locally elected office are invited to submit one written announcement and photo, which will be published, free of charge, on an inside page of the Jackson County Floridan. Candidate submissions will not be published in the two weeks prior to Election Day. Email editorial@jcfloridan.com.
