State Republican Party leader to speak in Marianna

Evan Power, Chairman of Chairs for the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) will be the featured speaker at the monthly meeting of the Republican Club of West Florida (RCWF) on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11:30 a.m. Power will discuss state-wide party activities in the closing days leading up to the November 3 national election.

The event will begin with a Dutch treat lunch at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna. The program will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m.

"Mr. Power will begin speaking at 11:45 a.m. sharp,” advised David Bouvin, president of the Republican Club of West Florida. "He will also provide an overview of the successful work and activities provided by the RPOF, and will spend time answering questions and provide pertinent perspectives for the upcoming General Election."

To assist with COVID-19 guidelines the luncheon will utilize the large conference room at Jim’s Buffet and Grill. "There will be place settings already provided and we encourage everyone to wear masks, practice good safety precautions, and to sit at the already established place settings in the conference room,” said Bouvin. The number of seated attendees will be limited to 50 for the large conference room. “We will have an RCWF colleague counting those who arrive to politely enforce the number of attendees,” added Bouvin.