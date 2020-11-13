Swearing-in ceremonies set

Swearing-in ceremonies for newly-elected officials of Jackson County will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at varying times on those two days.

New Jackson County Commissioners Alex McKinnie (District 1) Paul Donofro Jr. (District 3) and re-elected commissioner Jim Peacock (District 5) will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Agricultural Complex on Penn Avenue in Marianna, the ceremony taking place there to allow more room for social distancing.

New Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton will be sworn in at 2:30 p.m. that day, on the front lawn of school board offices at 2903 Jefferson St., in Marianna (if the weather's bad, the ceremony moves to Madison Street Park).

That event is followed at 3:20 p.m. by swearing-in ceremonies for reelected school board members Tony Pumphrey (District 2) and Stacy Goodson (District 3), inside the regular meeting room on Jefferson Street.

A reorganizational session of the school board will follow, and the board’s regular monthly meeting starts at 4 p.m.

These ceremonies are open to the public but seating may be limited due to social distancing protocols. The school board events can also be viewed via the Microsoft Teams application. Links can be found at www.jcsb.org.