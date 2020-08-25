TRIM notices head to property owners

Jackson County Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris-Haid reports that the county 2020 Property Tax Roll was recently approved by the Florida Department of Revenue.
The overall county taxable value is up from last year about 5.78%, according to Morris-Haid. She said this is mainly due to hurricane damages that were repaired and improvements on the ground, but not on the tax roll. New construction value going on the tax roll will give the county even more revenue, she said.
On August 21, Truth in Millage (TRIM) notices were mailed to Jackson County property owners, as required by law. The TRIM notice tells you the taxable value of your property.
Morris-Haid reminds tax payers that, as Property Appraiser, she does not determine the amount of taxes a property owner pays.
The TRIM notice also gives you information on proposed millage rates and taxes as estimated by community taxing authorities. It also tells you when and where these authorities will hold public meetings to discuss tentative budgets to set your millage tax rates. The final tax notices, as prescribed by law, will be mailed by the Jackson County Tax Collector around November 1.
Those with questions about their values or exemptions can contact the Property Appraiser’s Office at 850-482-9646 or visit 4445 Lafayette St., Room 106, in Marianna (west side of the courthouse). For social distancing in the limited office space, only three customers can be in the lobby at a time. Visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask while in the office.
