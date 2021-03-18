Trump Casino Miami? Florida gambling bill raises possibility

It could also provide a financial shot in the arm to Trump's Doral golf club, by far his biggest revenue generator among his 17 golf properties and would make it more valuable if he tried to sell it. The club has lost some business in a backlash against the ex-president's divisive rhetoric.

Trump was so desperate to revive the property's fortunes at one point, he even briefly backed holding the G-7 meeting of world leaders there despite obvious conflicts of interest. Then the pandemic struck last year, and the property was hit even harder. Revenue plunged more than 40%, according to a federal financial disclosure report covering all of last year and a few weeks this year.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, a major opponent of casino gambling and a leader behind the anti-casino ballot measure that passed overwhelmingly in 2018, said DeSantis and legislative Republicans would have to choose — loyalty to Trump or loyalty to their constituents.

"Gambling just sucks the the marrow out of your community," Gelber said. "Casinos are populated with low-wage jobs, they cannibalize other businesses and tend to take money off of people least capable of affording it."