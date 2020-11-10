Trump election challenge not same as 2000 Florida recount

A question that is far from clear is whether Trump's lawsuits make sufficient claims for any of the cases to reach the U.S. Supreme Court, where his recent appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave conservatives a 6-3 majority.

Back in 2000, the Supreme Court decided that because Florida counties tallied ballots in different ways a statewide recount sought by Gore would violate voters' rights under the Constitution's equal protection clause.

Gore remembers the sense of finality when that ruling came down Dec. 12 of that year. He conceded to Bush a day later.

"There is no intermediate step between a final Supreme Court decision and violent revolution. And the Supreme Court interprets the laws. They issued an opinion. And to run the risk of violence in the streets without any change in the outcome seemed to me to be not in the best interests of the country," Gore said in an NBC interview after Election Day this year.

Trump has hinted, and allies have backed him up, that he will never concede. Yet it's a tall order for any of Trump's legal claims to survive scrutiny in any court, much less make it to the Supreme Court, said Richard, the former Bush lawyer.