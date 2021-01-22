Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, triggering trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she will send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of the former president's trial on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" of the deadly Capitol Jan. 6 riot.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced Pelosi's intentions for a quick trial on the Senate floor Friday, rejecting Republicans' proposal to push it to mid-February to give Trump more time to prepare his case. Schumer said there will be "a full trial," and "it will be a fair trial."

Senate Republicans are arguing in Trump's defense that it is pointless, and potentially even unconstitutional, to try a president after he has left office. But Democrats say they have to hold Trump to account because of the gravity of what took place — a violent attack on the U.S. Congress aimed at overturning an election. If Trump is convicted, the Senate could vote to bar him from holding office ever again.

Once the impeachment article is sent to the Senate on Monday, the trial would have to start by Tuesday, under Senate rules, unless leaders come to a bipartisan agreement. Pelosi said her nine impeachment managers, or House prosecutors, are "ready to begin to make their case" against Trump. Trump's team will have had the same amount of time to prepare, she said.