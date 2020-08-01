Tyler Lipford running for Jackson County Commissioner - District 3

I am a proud native of Jackson County, graduate of Marianna High School and attended Chipola Junior College before enlisting in the US Army in 2005 and served as a Human Intelligence Collector and Instructor for 10 years.
During my enlistment I held several positions of leadership and led multiple intelligence teams on deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. In the final years of my service, I was an instructor in human intelligence collection at Ft. Huachuca in Arizona.
In 2013, while at Ft. Huachuca, I was inducted into the Ft. Huachuca chapter of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club. The club was named after WWII veteran Audie Leon Murphy, the most highly decorated solider in American history. Induction in the club is reserved only for non-commissioned officers who are said to possess the highest qualities of loyalty, professionalism, performance and discipline. I was immensely proud to have achieved this acknowledgment.
In 2015, my wife Marie and I made the decision to bring the family back to Marianna to raise our three sons, Jackson, 10, Ethan, 13, and Hunter, 15. Jackson and Ethan will be attending the new K-8 school in Marianna and Hunter is enrolled at Marianna High School. My wife is an RN at Jackson Hospital and I am currently the Business Manager at Bob Pforte Motors. As the Business Manager, I am responsible for the finance and sales department, marketing, advertising, and managing expenses.
When I returned to Marianna, I realized that while Jackson County still maintained the same small-town charm, little had changed economically in the 10 years I was away serving in the military. Taking personal responsibility, I looked for ways to serve my community that would make a direct impact on Jackson County’s future. In 2015, I was appointed to the board of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and served as chair on the Executive Board. In May 2018, I was appointed to, and still serve on today, the Jackson County Planning Commission, where I assist in reviewing and making recommendations to the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners on future development orders.
I decided to run for District 3 County Commissioner because I saw a need for new leadership that would harness more opportunities for the current and future citizens of Jackson County, for our children and grandchildren. I plan to utilize my military and business background to address all legislative duties that are expected of a County Commissioner and my focus will be on three areas: workforce stability and development, infrastructure, and economic development.
Our area needs a stable workforce so that industry leaders will want to locate a manufacturing or distribution plant here. We will need affordable housing to house the workforce and infrastructure to support the workforce. We need to promote the trade industry and create local programs that will provide training and a pathway to employment. As we have all seen with Hurricane Michael, our area is lacking in a sufficient supply of tradesmen and tradeswomen; let’s change that. Given the opportunity to serve as your next District 3 County Commissioner, I will put the needs of its citizens and the future of Jackson County first and foremost. I have served my country, and now its time I serve my community.
I welcome the opportunity to meet with you and discuss your concerns for District 3 and Jackson County as a whole.
I am Tyler Lipford, a Republican candidate for District 3 County Commissioner, and can be reached at tyler.lipford@gmail.com or 850-718-6346. You can find me on Facebook and Instagram at tylerlipford4district3.
Editor’s note: Candidates running for a locally elected office are invited to submit one written announcement and photo, which will be published, free of charge, on an inside page of the Jackson County Floridan. Candidate submissions will not be published in the two weeks prior to Election Day. Email editorial@jcfloridan.com.
