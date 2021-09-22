 Skip to main content
Graceville celebrates homecoming, more
Graceville celebrates homecoming, more

Graceville High School homecoming festivities brought out the faithful as a parade wound its way through town last Friday. Kids piled onto flatbeds, pickup trucks and more to take part in that event.

Vintage-car owner Billy Miller made a colorful splash with his bright yellow ride as he and other Graceville Lions made the scene, including Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate.

Homecoming isn’t the only big news in town these days: McNeil Technologies has just announced plans to move into the old Factory Stores of America outlet mall, a big facility that has been shuttered since the end of last year. It’s bringing a set of jobs to the community. See more on that story on Wednesday’s front page and on the Floridan website.

