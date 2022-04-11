Graceville declares April 19 Margie Grace Mixson Day

At their March meeting the Graceville City Commission unanimously approved a proclamation designating Tuesday, April 19, as "Margie Grace Mixson Day."

The public is invited to attend a special ceremony that day which will be 1-3 p.m. at the Graceville City Hall, where Mayor Arthur Obar will officially present and read the proclamation.

A book signing will be conducted in conjunction with the event. Local author Sid Riley will be on hand to sign copies of his new book, "The Biography of John Wayne Mixson, Florida's 39th Governor."

The Grace family has deep roots in Graceville. Margie's great-grandfather Henry Bartlett Grace was one of the early settlers and founders of the town. Both of Margie's parents were local educators, her father becoming Superintendent of Jackson County Schools. They both were Graceville School graduates. Margie graduated from Graceville High as valedictorian, attended Florida State College For Women, became a teacher, and eventually an Instructor at Chipola College, teaching English for 11 years.

She married a local farmer, Wayne Mixson, who became an executive for Farm Bureau, and eventually was elected to the Florida House of Representatives. He served as Chairman of the Agricultural Committee. He served 1978-1986 as Lt. Governor with Gov. Bob Graham. In 1986 he became Florida's 39th governor, finishing the last days of Gov. Graham's term.