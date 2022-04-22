Graceville declares Margie Mixson Day

On Tuesday, the town of Graceville declared April 19 Margie Grace Mixson Day. The community was named for her family as founders, after all, and through her many years public service as the spouse of legislator/Lt. Governor and Governor Wayne Mixson, she had made Graceville proud as her hometown.

The 94-year-old had planned to be there, feeling much honored by the gesture and looking forward to seeing the family members and friends that were to attend.

But when she woke up that morning at her residence in Tallahassee, she wasn’t feeling well enough to make that journey over.

That was a disappointment for people like her longtime friend Gladys Nichols “Nick” Williams. Mrs. Williams had been salutatorian of their senior class, and Mrs. Mixson had been the valedictorian. Their friendship was close, and it continued and deepened over the years. Mrs. Williams, herself 95, had her young female driver on standby that morning to take her over in her silver Cadillac to city hall for the ceremony if it turned out that Margie could be there. Learning that her old friend couldn’t be there, Williams reluctantly decide not to risk the trip in these days of COVID-19.

But Amos Morris was there. He was the Mixson’s go-to steak chef when it was time to plan a meal for many of their area events over the years, and the contemporaries became and remained close friends.

He witnessed as many Grace/Mixson family members and a friend stood together beside Graceville City Manager Michelle Watkins as she read the Margie Grace Mixson Day proclamation, a framed copy of which will hang in a place of honor at city hall.

That way, Nick Williams can motor to city hall and view it anytime she’d like, without worrying about crowd exposure. She intends to see it.