Graceville grad offering mentorships to locals

Her career in human resources began with the Escambia County government but along the way she felt the pull of Atlanta. She saved about $5,500 toward the goal of moving there and did so a bit on faith: When she parted company with Escambia County she had no job lined up in Georgia. But she had planned for that break from the pace: While she was with Escambia County, she took no vacations so that she was able to cash out that benefit, and she saved monthly to help her bank the move. She had all her living arrangements in place when she took the plunge. It took her four months to land a job in human resources, but because she had built that possibility into her plan, she was able to enjoy that break even while on the search for her next job, which she landed as her 30th birthday rolled around.