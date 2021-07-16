Graceville grad offering mentorships to locals

A former basketball standout at Graceville High School is scoring points in life a different way these days, and she’s offering herself up as a career mentor to others in her home community.
Campbellton native Brucee Denise Olds, a 2003 GHS graduate, won a basketball scholarship after high school to North Florida Community College in Madison and went on to graduate from the University of West Florida with a degree in criminal justice. But she would pivot from that path to something more suited to her as she continued her academic pursuits.
From there, she earned a master’s degree in public administration at Troy University in 2012 and has since earned Human Resources Management certification from the University of Georgia and certification from the University of South Florida in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace.
Her career in human resources began with the Escambia County government but along the way she felt the pull of Atlanta. She saved about $5,500 toward the goal of moving there and did so a bit on faith: When she parted company with Escambia County she had no job lined up in Georgia. But she had planned for that break from the pace: While she was with Escambia County, she took no vacations so that she was able to cash out that benefit, and she saved monthly to help her bank the move. She had all her living arrangements in place when she took the plunge. It took her four months to land a job in human resources, but because she had built that possibility into her plan, she was able to enjoy that break even while on the search for her next job, which she landed as her 30th birthday rolled around.
She worked in it for about a year but it wasn’t a good fit, and she was fired. It was a tough moment in life but one she values for the things it taught her — about herself, the world, and the workplace. She says it deepened her understanding of human resources issues, one of the fields she is focused on professionally. She’s come to a philosophy about such life occurrences.
“I say, loss is lesson,” Olds said. “We can and we should and we must grow from these experiences. I like working with people through those periods in their where they’re looking, searching for something. I like to help them look within, too, and find all the positives and tailor their searches to tap into the gifts they have.”
That’s why she formed her own enterprise, the BOlds Agency.
Through BOlds, she marshals her experiences in human resources to help others find their places in the corporate world or in creating their own entrepreneurial pathways.
But she’s also able to work for corporate entities in human resources, keeping them on track in fair and lawful treatment of their workers.
Along the way in her own career path she eventually became TikTok’s payroll and benefits operations manager, overseeing all U.S. payroll and benefits operations as well as project and vendor management and the development of standard operation procedures and best practices.
Today she works for the XD Agency as its human resources operations manager. With that company, which, among other things, designs product unveiling events for companies including Porsche, Mercedes Benz, HBO and others, she is responsible for compliance, recruitment and rewards systems in the human resources division.
She’s based in Atlanta, but the daughter of Bruce Olds and the late Pamela G. Olds still comes home to visit her big family and never forgot her small town roots and the things she learned here.
Now, she’s offering to add a handful of local mentorships to the small batch of people she helps at no cost as a way of giving back. She can be reached at boldsagency@gmail.com.