Graceville Harvest Fest set for October

The Graceville Harvest Festival is back after a three-year hiatus brought on by Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s coming back strong on Oct. 16, organizers say: Some 300 cars are expected to be on display in the vintage vehicle section of the festival grounds, there will be live entertainment, vendors will set up on the festival grounds at the Factory Stores of America Mall, and the traditional parade is also on.
The Graceville Harvest Festival Pageant, held about a month ahead of the actual festival to help raise money for it, is also back. Admission to the festival is free, attendance to see the pageant is $5.
The pageant is a two-night event, with the youngest (baby-age to seven years of age) competing on Friday, Sept. 17, and the rest (through age 21) competing on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The pageant is open; this means youngsters from any state in the union can enter. There’s a $70 basic entry fee for contestants, and for an additional $10, contestants can also submit one photo to enter the “most photogenic” category. Applications for pageant entry can be picked up at Bush Paint and Supply, 971 Sixth Ave., Graceville. Checks should be made payable to the City of Graceville. The deadline to submit is Friday, Aug. 31.
To find out more about the pageant and the October festival visit gracevilleharvetfestival.com, or check it out on Facebook.
One of the key organizers is Teresa Bush. She said vendor space is still available and that to find out more about that, those sites can be consulted or anyone can call Graceville City Hall and talk to Michelle Watkins, at 850-263-3250.
Terry Allen is in charge of the car show. He can be reached at Badcock’s in Graceville at 850-263-4401.
In addition to the events listed above, the festival will also include a morning bike ride at the Graceville Civic Center to get things rolling at 8 a.m. The parade is set for 10 a.m., with lineup at 9 a.m.
Among the festival entertainers this year are The Thompsons gospel group, country singer Shane Owens, and The Twilights, a trio of women singing popular songs from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s and dressed in period attire.
Parade marshal will be retired Graceville police chief Elton Horton.
See the Floridan for more details as the event draws nearer.