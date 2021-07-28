Graceville Harvest Fest set for October

The Graceville Harvest Festival is back after a three-year hiatus brought on by Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s coming back strong on Oct. 16, organizers say: Some 300 cars are expected to be on display in the vintage vehicle section of the festival grounds, there will be live entertainment, vendors will set up on the festival grounds at the Factory Stores of America Mall, and the traditional parade is also on.

The Graceville Harvest Festival Pageant, held about a month ahead of the actual festival to help raise money for it, is also back. Admission to the festival is free, attendance to see the pageant is $5.

The pageant is a two-night event, with the youngest (baby-age to seven years of age) competing on Friday, Sept. 17, and the rest (through age 21) competing on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The pageant is open; this means youngsters from any state in the union can enter. There’s a $70 basic entry fee for contestants, and for an additional $10, contestants can also submit one photo to enter the “most photogenic” category. Applications for pageant entry can be picked up at Bush Paint and Supply, 971 Sixth Ave., Graceville. Checks should be made payable to the City of Graceville. The deadline to submit is Friday, Aug. 31.