Graceville Harvest Festival draws crowd

A day of perfect weather was in store for those attending the Graceville Harvest Festival last Saturday.

It was sunny from the start of the 10 a.m. parade downtown and the favorable conditions continued as Mayor pro tem Walter Olds welcomed the crowd and set the day in motion on festival grounds.

Gospel and bluegrass performers got things started and an Elvis impersonator helped round out the entertainment.

The antique/classic car show was filled with diversity; vehicles from multiple eras lined up on the field, drawing plenty of appreciative onlookers.

Food booth crews were kept busy by hungry crowds throughout the event and a steady flow of youngsters lined up for multiple turns at the inflatable slides and other play sets.

COVID-19 and Hurricane Michael had combined to sideline the festival a few times in recent years, but Saturday’s turnout was evidence that Graceville’s big annual event is back in business.