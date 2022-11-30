Graceville High to retire Carla Williams' number, jersey

Graceville High School will retire the number worn by the late Carla Williams when the standout basketball player was a Tiger.

The ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night, just before the Tigers take on Port St. Joe. Williams wore No. 35.

There will also be a ceremonial jersey retirement-the school had a special one made to represent her old playing jersey.

Also an academic standout, Williams helped lead the Tigers to a state championship in 1992 and went on to become a star player and student at Pensacola State College. While there, she was selected All Academic, All Conference and All Region.

She also played and excelled at Florida State University, and went on to teach, coach and mentor many students at her Pensacola State alma mater after she graduated FSU.

Williams was shot and killed in May of this year while working out at a gym in Pensacola. An ex-boyfriend has been charged in the case.

She was a professor and mentor at the time for Pensacola State and was 48 years old. She’d spend roughly 24 years teaching at the school and was a math instructor at the time of her death. She also served several years as an assistant coach at the school.

Colleagues at the time of her death said Williams was an all-around role model not only for her academic and athletic prowess but for her spirit of kindness.