Graceville man charged in traffic crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Graceville motorist following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County that left the other driver seriously injured early Tuesday morning.

Officials said in a press release that Graceville resident Walter Dustin Ray, 36, was charged in the case with driving under the influence with property damage and injury, and that he was also cited for running a stop sign, providing no proof of insurance, having an expired tag, and having an open container.

Authorities report that Ray was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck north on Smokey Road and was approaching the intersection of State Road 2 as a 2006 Chevrolet sedan was westbound on SR 2and approaching the Smokey Road intersection. Officials say Ray failed to stop at the stop sign, while attempting to turn left onto SR 2. This caused the front end of the car and the right side of the truck to collide, officials said. After impact, both vehicles came to rest on the north shoulder of SR 2.

The other driver, a 35-year-old woman from Enterprise, Alabama, was listed as having received serious injuries in the crash, which occurred around the midnight hour of Monday-into-Tuesday.