Graceville man dies in accident

A 62-year-old Graceville man was killed in a Washington County traffic accident on Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say he was driving a motorcycle northbound on State Road 77 around 10:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the lane shift in an area where SR 77 transitioned from a two- to a four-lane roadway, with the roadway shifting to the right for northbound traffic, and struck a road construction barrel.
The cycle overturned and the driver fell onto the pavement within the construction area in the center of SR 77, officials reported.
