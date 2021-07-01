 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graceville man dies in traffic incident
0 Comments

Graceville man dies in traffic incident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the death of a 28-year-old Graceville man in a traffic incident. Officials say it occurred around 12 a.m. on Thursday.

The agency reports that the victim was driving a sedan-style vehicle westbound on State Road 2 near Holyneck Road when the car left the roadway, traveled onto the south shoulder of SR 2 and continued in a southwest direction into the woodline.

There, the right front of the car collided with a tree.

The vehicle came to rest against the tree on the south shoulder of SR 2.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-28:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-29:

+5
Cruise for fun on U.S. 231
Local

Cruise for fun on U.S. 231

Traditional treats and new temptations await travelers that are willing to pull over for a look at what’s available along the way as they moto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert