Graceville man dies in traffic incident

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the death of a 28-year-old Graceville man in a traffic incident. Officials say it occurred around 12 a.m. on Thursday.

The agency reports that the victim was driving a sedan-style vehicle westbound on State Road 2 near Holyneck Road when the car left the roadway, traveled onto the south shoulder of SR 2 and continued in a southwest direction into the woodline.

There, the right front of the car collided with a tree.

The vehicle came to rest against the tree on the south shoulder of SR 2.