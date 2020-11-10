Graceville’s Charlie Martin featured in magazine

Graceville City Engineer Charlie Martin, who runs the town’s water system, wastewater treatment facilities and carries out other key duties, was featured as the cover story for this month’s edition of the industry magazine "Treatment Plant Operator" (TPO).
His story, as the operator of an innovative treatment plant, appeared in the October digital edition and the November print edition.
Martin also manages Graceville’s state-certified and nationally accredited environmental laboratory, where he and his crew routinely run drinking water samples for Washington, Jackson and Holmes counties and sometimes for Houston County, Alabama. Martin established that lab shortly after he came to work for the city in 1993, and as far as he knows it’s the only municipal certified lab within a 60-mile radius around it. Graceville also does some metals testing for other jurisdictions.
Martin came to Jackson County from Miami in 1992 initially as a refugee from Hurricane Andrew. He and some fellow church members came here together and lived in tents in Greenwood from August of that year until the spring of 1993, when he went looking for work in Graceville and found it with the city as a lab technician for the wastewater treatment plant. He’d been a water meter and backflow technician in his native Miami, which put him in the running for the Graceville tech position.
But his responsibilities in Graceville grew quickly and soon put him at the head of one of its most vital divisions within the Public Works Department, which is run by Eddie King, a man Martin counts as a mentor.
Since coming to work for the city, Martin has gained his doctorate degree, with his dissertation based on cutting-edge work he was doing at Graceville.
“My research centered around combining a novel biological approach with those that are considered to be conventional to meet proposed, stricter, nutrient limits,” he explained. “The result raises the potential of designing wastewater treatments plants that may meet such requirements while utilizing less land area and energy whereby reducing their carbon footprint.”
He’s won awards in his field for three years running. The first came in 2017, with the regional Thomas P. Smith Award. In 2018, he won the state-level Leroy H. Scott Award and in 2019, he won the international Water Environment Federation’s William D. Hatfield Award.
He has a busy life in Graceville: In addition to his career with the city, he has taught biology and chemistry in Jackson County’s public schools, as well as having been a vocational instructor at Jackson Correctional Institution for a time. He now teaches FAMU environmental engineering students virtually. His graduate-level course focuses on sustainable approaches in reference to building materials, the chemical industry, water systems and wastewater treatment. He helps students explore what engineering can do in terms of impacting how the world manufactures things in sustainable ways.
In 2018, 26 years after he came here to escape the devastation wrought by Hurricane Andrew, Martin had to face down Hurricane Michael in Jackson County. The first storm had well-prepared him for that Category 5 tiger.
“I have a lot of responsibility in Graceville, and our concern was to make sure the town had water and sewer and making sure we were prepared,” Martin recalled. “We had slowly over the years tried to storm-harden the city, to make sure we had access to generators and everything. Hurricane season always stresses me, and I was concerned about how this would affect the town.”
The city came through that crisis very well, according to Martin.
“We lost power but fortunately not water or sewer services,” he said. “I think that had a lot to do with the city’s preparation. We had generators at key spots, we were on site and making sure everything was in operation. I’d joined Florida WARN, which is an organization that makes sure member facilities have a place to share equipment and other supplies, so they were there for us. The day after the storm we had tow-behind generators and everything else we needed to keep us going.”
Florida WARN is run through the Florida Rural Water Association and the University of Florida’s Training, Research and Education for Environmental Occupations (TREEO) center.
Martin is more than a little connected to TREEO: He teaches for that center from time to time and has a personal connection with the Florida WARN director.
Martin values such relationships and says networking is a key component of career success. It’s one of the things he’d like young people to think about and pursue as they begin to make their way in the world.
As a teacher now and in the past, he hopes his life serves as an inspiration to the next generation. He said perseverance, adaptability and a robust yearning to learn have served him well.
“Passion is a big driver, for whatever you do, and not being afraid to learn, or to fail, and you have to persevere,” he said. “You can learn a lot from your failures … sometimes it teaches you much more valuable lessons than success. You can assess yourself more honestly than if you were always successful. You can make the necessary changes that are going to get you on the right path. Those lessons carry forward to the next thing.”
Martin said he didn’t imagine his life would bring him to Graceville, or even to the profession he’s now entrenched in. He’d envisioned being a chemist but life circumstances and mentors like Eddie King, he said, steered him in another direction.
“Ten years ago I was at a crossroads, working part-time with the city and thinking about going to physical therapy school, but I didn’t have the money, and the city asked me to come back and work full time for them, so it ended up working out. I have a doctorate in civil engineering and the city manager, Eugene Adams, encouraged me to go for it when I had a scholarship opportunity to do that. I also work with a great team in the department and having support around you is important. I appreciate what the city of Graceville has done for me and the opportunities it gives me. You build those relationships and contribute what you can to them. You share. We’ve had people from Israel and from Key West to come look at our plant because of what we’re doing in terms of operations. It’s never one person and it’s certainly not just me. It’s always a group effort and I’m just part of something that we’re passionate about.”
He’s recently published two peer-reviewed journal articles about nutrient removal and continues to become well known in his industry. He has been a featured speaker at some industry conferences, for instance, and continues to network with others in the field.
As his career continues to flourish, Martin said he also values the spiritual side of his life.
“I’ve got to mention God, because everything was a God thing in this for me…allowing God to lead and direct you is something encourage others to do, over all other things,” he said. “I didn’t get to finish my chemistry degree in the time I’d hoped, but if I’d graduated when I wanted to I might not have found this path to the city and would probably not have been doing what I am now. Because of that delay, I was introduced to wastewater treatment systems and I fell in love with it, honestly, because it has challenge and it has community welfare at its center. That attracted me from the beginning.”
Martin and his wife, Beverly Riles Martin, have three grown children. Their oldest, Gabrielle Martin Melton, is a speech pathologist and lives in Crestview. Their son, Daniel Martin is an aviation technician in the Navy and lives in San Diego. Daughter Ariana Martin lives in Marianna and is currently a pharmacy technician while continuing studies toward occupational therapy certification.
