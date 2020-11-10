Graceville’s Charlie Martin featured in magazine

Martin is more than a little connected to TREEO: He teaches for that center from time to time and has a personal connection with the Florida WARN director.

Martin values such relationships and says networking is a key component of career success. It’s one of the things he’d like young people to think about and pursue as they begin to make their way in the world.

As a teacher now and in the past, he hopes his life serves as an inspiration to the next generation. He said perseverance, adaptability and a robust yearning to learn have served him well.

“Passion is a big driver, for whatever you do, and not being afraid to learn, or to fail, and you have to persevere,” he said. “You can learn a lot from your failures … sometimes it teaches you much more valuable lessons than success. You can assess yourself more honestly than if you were always successful. You can make the necessary changes that are going to get you on the right path. Those lessons carry forward to the next thing.”

Martin said he didn’t imagine his life would bring him to Graceville, or even to the profession he’s now entrenched in. He’d envisioned being a chemist but life circumstances and mentors like Eddie King, he said, steered him in another direction.