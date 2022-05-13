Graceville's McNeil Tech to host free party

McNeil Technologies in Graceville will host a ribbon-cutting and free outdoor party with music and food on the grounds of its headquarters at the old Vanity Fair building on State Road 77 (Prim Avenue), where the company makes Triplex Liners, which Ron McNeil invented.

The event is Saturday, May 21, 2-6 p.m., with complimentary chicken pilau and drinks. Live music will be provided by Todd Herendeen. He’ll sing and play classic Americana songs under a large outdoor tent. Guests should bring their lawn chairs for comfort.

The company’s primary customers are municipalities, counties and other entities with sewer systems and certain other infrastructure.

The liners are installed in manholes, sewage pump stations and culverts under the road by the company or its partner contractors. They are cured-in-place components that workers sew together on large commercial-grade machines. Workers also blend epoxy resins there, and use heat and steam in the processes involved in manufacturing the product.

The liners help prevent deterioration of critical infrastructure assets and McNeil’s products are used across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

After months of renovations to the building, the company is now actively operating from 950 Prim Avenue.