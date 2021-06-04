Graduation ceremonies held in Jackson County

And some, like Cottondale and Sneads high schools, had known the tragedy of losing a classmate to death along the way.

At Sneads, a moment of silence for their lost classmate was observed, and a rose was placed in an otherwise empty chair to represent him.

At Cottondale, graduates each placed one white carnation touched with orange in a vase as they took their places at the commencement ceremony. Toward the end, two graduates delivered the vase of flowers to the parents of Timothy Dillon Jones, who had died when they were all 7th graders together. The parents would also receive an honorary diploma for their son, courtesy of the Jackson County school system, that night.

Valedictorians and salutatorians around the county spoke of how the challenges they and their classmates faced together had shaped them, made them stronger, closer, more resilient, and brought them to a necessary early recognition of hard realities that are often not faced at such a tender age.

But the shadows of those circumstances could not keep out the light of joy as parents and other loved ones gathered to celebrate their milestone with them. The mood was bright with energy and the stands were full.