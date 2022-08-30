Granberry will fulfill a dream of his youth on Nov. 22 as new school board member

Chephus Granberry will be sworn in on Nov. 22 as the new Jackson County School Board member representing District 1 on that body.

In doing so he will fulfill a dream he’s had since his senior year of high school, when a Jackson County School Board member changed his life forever.

The late Louise Boone sat in the District 5 seat at that time, the same district where Granberry’s family lived.

Back in his senior year of high school, he’d applied for the newly-established Joe L. Houston scholarship to Chipola College. It had just been created in honor of his high school principal, who had recently died.

Granberry didn’t get the scholarship. When Boone learned this, she took money out of her own pocket and gave Granberry a scholarship of her own.

The kindness stamped his heart with a dream, he said, to someday sit on that board himself and to perhaps one day do for someone else what Boone had done for him.

Although he won’t be seated in Boone’s old D5 spot, since recent redistricting shifted Granberry’s adult home from D5 to District 1, he nonetheless is seeing that long-held dream come true.

On Wednesday, a day after the victory that gives him a seat on that body, Granberry said he believes Boone is smiling proudly down upon him. He says he will do all in his power to keep that smile shining by represent the best interests of the children whose tomorrows he will affect with the decisions he makes as a school board member.

He’ll be making quite a switch, in one way: He’s built his career as an employee in a variety of roles for the Jackson County school system, and will serve his last day as the system’s bus fleet manager on Nov. 18. For years, he’s been a fixture at school board meetings but his future place will be on the other side of the table at those sessions.

On the other hand, he says, he’s in familiar territory ground: He said his commitment has always been to the welfare of children. Now he’ll have a larger say when decisions are made that affect it.

“I think the transition is going to be a little different, but yet is going to be rewarding because now I will be so intricately involved in the decision-making process, helping set policies and procedures that will affect the children of today and the children of the future,” Granberry said. “I think I have something to bring to the table, from my experience and with the desire to have a larger role in what happens for them in their educational lives.”

Granberry said he’s been waiting patiently for the opportunity.

“I’ve been thinking of doing this for a long time. I couldn’t run in D5 because redistricting put me in D1, and it just so happened that (incumbent) Diane Long decided not to run for election, so I said, ‘this is my opportunity to serve.’”

Granberry said his decisions on the issues will be driven by the answer he gets when he asks himself one question as he reviews each issue and gets ready to vote.

“I want to see us become more education-driven in some of our decisions in all that we consider, including which places where we put some money: Will spending the money this way or that enhance student safety or education? If I can answer ‘yes’ to one of those questions, then it’s worth looking at. I am not a proponent of just getting money and using it because you’ve got it, but to make sure our spending will better prepare our children for today, tomorrow and on into the future.”

He said he knows he’ll l face tough calls sometimes, even with that ready yardstick to measure against a decision.

When asked about his position on the notion of possible school consolidations in the future, his answer illustrated that knowledge.

“I want to do what’s best for the students in the districts. I’m the proud product of a small community school and there is no substitute for small community schools,” Granberry said. “I think that children learn better, feel better and are more a part of a school with a small staff where you can know them and they know you. In that situation, you are not just a child and a number. So I’m very much a proponent for small schools and I’ll do all in my power to maintain them.”

But he also acknowledged that fiscal realities must be part of the equation in weighing such a decision when confronted with it. “We are also trying to make sure we’re spending our school dollars wisely, always,” he explained. “While consolidation is not anything we want to do, you can’t just completely wipe that off the table. It takes money, and it takes enrollment, to sustain a school. You can’t run a school without children in the seats.”

He said he’s more concerned with something else as he begins his first term.

Granberry said he’ll be putting his energies toward ensuring the school system gets and stays on the cutting edge in educational methods.

“Public education is under attack, and we’ve got to raise the bar with our delivery and outcomes, and that’s what I want to focus on,” he said. “We have to be sure we’re delivering quality instruction and championing children to perform to their highest utmost potential. I believe that every student matters and everything counts.”

Granberry explained further. “When I made ‘individuality’ a part of my platform, my push was to take into account individuality as it relates to educating children. All learn differently, and the approach you have to take in presenting the material has to be individualized. Everyone does not receive the material the same way. Teachers have to get out of the standing-before-a- class- lecturing mode: Those days have changed. We are in a more tech-savvy society and we’ve got to change with the times. We have to get them ready, find and tap in to however they best receive instruction, and to make sure they receive a quality education and are ready for jobs or pursuit of post-secondary education.”

Granberry said that readiness should be a key goal for the children of any school system.

“People need to be ready to enter the work force and society, and have the skills they need to set clear directions as to where they want their lives to go. My school helped me set my direction and realize my goals. That’s something we should be doing. One of my goals was to one day sit on this school board, so here I am at the fulfillment of a goal I set in my life a long time ago. That is our job, to educate them and prepare them for their future life experiences.”

He also recalled his basic “A-E- I- O- U” campaign platform, a five-point set of principles he’s hoping to promote throughout his term: Accountability, Education, Individuality, Opportunity and Unity.

On a final note, Granberry said he appreciated the voters that have given him his opportunity to fulfill a dream inspired by a school board member of long ago, and that he’ll do all he can to give his voice to the children of the county.

“I think it’ very valuable to have had experiences on the other side, so that I’m very familiar with the outs and ins of what’s going on, and have an understanding and knowledge base of what’s required of teachers and staff,” he said. I’m not going in blind to those things, and I won’t be making uneducated guesses affecting the lives of our children.”