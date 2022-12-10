Grand Ridge celebrates a giver

Staff members at Grand Ridge town hall weren’t surprised when they found Heather Connell on the other end of an incoming phone call a few days ago.

They also weren’t surprised by what she had to say: “She asked if it was okay if she decorated for us again this year,” said Town Clerk Amanda Applewhite. “She knew, with the Town Manager spot still open (after J.R. Moneyham’s April retirement from the post), that I hadn’t had time to do anything much to make it look like Christmas around here. She is wonderful. I wouldn’t trade her for a million bucks.”

On Wednesday, Connell brought in one of her own Christmas trees, tucked it in near the reception desk at town hall, and almost had it fully decorated by mid-afternoon.

Applewhile said Connell loves Christmas and embodies its giving spirit not just during the holiday but year-round.

Connell worked briefly at town hall a few years back, but she was volunteering before then and since that time as well, even though she’s got her own home business to run, found on Facebook at The Southern Linewife LLC. There she sells apparel, cups, and many other things. She can do woodwork, and has made signs that’s she’s given the community to auction off at various fundraisers.

When staff members got sick at the same time just a couple of weeks back, she stepped in to run the office until they could return to work. She didn’t expect to be paid, but the town’s leadership insisted. They felt it was only right, considering all the things she already does without receiving dollars for it.

Applewhite said Connell has worked as a volunteer with the recreation department, doing everything from concession stand duty to briefly running the department, and in various other roles where she finds a need.

“She does a lot of behind the scenes stuff, and she doesn’t get a lot of recognition for the things that she does,” Applewhite said. “It’s not something she seeks out. She’s one of the most compassionate, empathetic people I’ve ever met. She’s sweet, reliable, dependable, supportive, optimistic. She’s the kind of person that everyone needs to have in their life.”

Connell’s image comes to mind for Applewhite when she reflects on the Christmas season.

“I wish I could give her the world, because she gives me a lot of relief up here,” Applewhite said. “She’s one of the most deserving people I know. We all just love her. She cares about the kids in our community, and just the town and its people overall.”

For Applewhite, Connell is a gift to the community that she knows will keep giving, long after the holiday is a memory.