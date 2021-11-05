Grand Ridge Christmas festival set for Dec. 10

The Grand Ridge Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. with a festival to follow.

Sponsored by the town of Grand Ridge, there are no entry fees for parade units that want to participate. All businesses, churches, schools, individuals, and any other organizations are welcome. Line-up starts at 3:30 p.m. and a form must be completed and turned in by Dec. 3 in order to participate in the parade.

You will be contacted by Town Hall with your parade entry number. You can pick up a form at city hall on State Road 69 south and mail it to P.O. Drawer 180, Grand Ridge, FL-32442, or fax it to 850-592-5583. For more information, call 850-592-4621.

The parade will start at Hwy 69 and Hall Street (next to the Town Hall) and turn East on Florida Street. It will end at John Thomas Porter Park.

Santa Claus will be taking the children’s Christmas lists and also handing out presents on the spot to all the girls and boys so make sure you bring your camera to capture special moments. There will be free hot dogs, chili and other food items. There will be some special activities and games for the kids.

If you would like to have a booth at the festival, contact Kim Applewhite at 850-209-7765.