Grand Ridge gets firetruck funding

Grand Ridge will get a new fire truck, thanks to a combination of grant and loan dollars from the USDA’s Community Facilities Program.

The $49,700 loan and $30,000 grant to help pay for the truck and related equipment is part of $5.9 million going to Florida communities through the Direct Loan and Grant Program with in the USDA’s CFP and is one of 256 projects funded across the nation in the current round of allocations which, nationwide, total roughly $871 million in 43 states and Guam.

The fire truck in use now has high mileage, is experiencing maintenance issues, and has been a safety concern, officials said in a press release about the awarded funds.

The addition of the new fire truck will allow for increased capabilities and provide improved emergency response services to the residents of the town of Grand Ridge, as well as increased safety for the firefighters, the press release advised.

More than 100 kinds of projects are eligible for CFP funding through municipalities, other public bodies and non-profit organizations. Proposed projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Entities interested in future rounds of allocations through the program can contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. They can also consult the agency’s Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants, a detailed overview of the application process. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

