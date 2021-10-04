Grand Ridge man dies after crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the weekend death of a 28-year-old Grand Ridge man following a Wednesday, Sept. 29, traffic crash in Jackson County.

Officials say he was driving a black 1999 Toyota 4Runner south on Inwood Road around 5:45 p.m. that day when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and collided with a mailbox at a driveway-access point.

The vehicle became airborne while rotating and overturned on its right side, ejecting the driver.

Officials say it overturned approximately four timed before landing upright at final rest.