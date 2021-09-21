Grand Ridge man dies in crash

A 22-year-old Grand Ridge man died in a Jackson County traffic crash Saturday at the Blue Springs Road/Hunter Fish Camp Road meet-up.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was driving a black Kawasaki motorcycle and eastbound on Blue Springs Road around noon and, after topping a hill and braking hard, he struck a northbound silver Nissan pickup that had just stopped at the Hunter Fish Camp Road stop sign.

The Nissan “was preparing to turn right” to also travel east on Blue Springs Road, an FPH official said, when the motorcycle travelled into the intersection and struck it.

An FHP official said the motorcycle “entered onto the Hunter Fish Camp Road portion at impact.”

The motorcycle driver was ejected and came to final rest in the intersection, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 69-year-old Marianna man, received minor injuries.