 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Ridge man dies in crash
0 Comments

Grand Ridge man dies in crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old Grand Ridge man died in a Jackson County traffic crash Saturday at the Blue Springs Road/Hunter Fish Camp Road meet-up.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was driving a black Kawasaki motorcycle and eastbound on Blue Springs Road around noon and, after topping a hill and braking hard, he struck a northbound silver Nissan pickup that had just stopped at the Hunter Fish Camp Road stop sign.

The Nissan “was preparing to turn right” to also travel east on Blue Springs Road, an FPH official said, when the motorcycle travelled into the intersection and struck it.

An FHP official said the motorcycle “entered onto the Hunter Fish Camp Road portion at impact.”

The motorcycle driver was ejected and came to final rest in the intersection, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 69-year-old Marianna man, received minor injuries.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 15-17:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 11-14:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert