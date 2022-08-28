 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grand Ridge man dies in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Grand Ridge man dies in crash

The drivers of these two vehicles both perished in their crash in Gulf County on Sunday, Aug. 28. The man who was driving the truck was from Grand Ridge.

 FHP, PROVIDEd

Two drivers — a 48-year-old Grand Ridge man and 27-year-old man from Wewahitchka — were killed when the vehicles they were driving collided Sunday, Aug. 28, on Gulf County Road 386 near Coyote Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Officials say the Wewahitchka was driving a sedan eastbound around 10:35 a.m. when he veered into the westbound lane occupied by the pickup truck being driven by the Grand Ridge man.

After impact, the sedan came to final rest in the area of collision, in the westbound lane of County Road 386, facing northeast. The truck came to final rest in the area of collision, in the westbound lane of County Road 386, facing southwest. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert