Grand Ridge man dies in crash

Two drivers — a 48-year-old Grand Ridge man and 27-year-old man from Wewahitchka — were killed when the vehicles they were driving collided Sunday, Aug. 28, on Gulf County Road 386 near Coyote Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Officials say the Wewahitchka was driving a sedan eastbound around 10:35 a.m. when he veered into the westbound lane occupied by the pickup truck being driven by the Grand Ridge man.

After impact, the sedan came to final rest in the area of collision, in the westbound lane of County Road 386, facing northeast. The truck came to final rest in the area of collision, in the westbound lane of County Road 386, facing southwest. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.