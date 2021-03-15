Grand Ridge man seriously injured in tractor incident

A 38-year-old Grand Ridge man was seriously injured Saturday morning in a tractor incident, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The agency said in a news release that the tractor was parked in gear with the ignition off under a pole barn at 1273 Spivey Road facing north when the tractor owner tried to start the tractor with it in gear and while standing on the left side of the farm vehicle.

The engine started and began to travel north. The left rear tire collided with the man, who was knocked to the ground. The tractor’s left rear tire then rolled over him, officials said, then continued northbound to collide with the side of a pole barn and then a downed tree. It came to final rest at the point of collision with the tree.

FHP was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue and an Air Heart helicopter.