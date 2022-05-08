Grand Ridge man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 68-year-old Grand Ridge man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle traffic accident in Jackson County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that, around 2:20 a.m., he was driving a pickup truck south on County Road 69A (Shady Grove Road) near Chips Drive when he traveled onto the west shoulder of the road, then steered back to the left, crossed the roadway and entered the east shoulder.

Officials say he then steered back to the right, causing the truck to travel back onto the roadway.

He then over-corrected back to the left and the truck began to spin counter-clockwise. It traveled back onto the west shoulder and began to overturn, FHP reports.

The truck came to final rest on its roof, on the west shoulder facing east.

FHP was assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Sneads Fire Department, Grand Ridge Fire Department and an Air Heart helicopter, the report stated.