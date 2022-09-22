Grand Ridge pours itself into helping Donald Wayne Barbee

The town of Grand Ridge has organized a Sept. 24 fundraiser for a man that has been described by city representatives as a long-time faithful volunteer in its sports programs and a help to many others in many ways for many years.

The town and its citizens are turning the tables on Donald Wayne Barbee to help him now as he prepares for a liver transplant. Stricken by cirrhosis of the liver, he has been accepted into the transplant program at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) hospital, with all qualifying tests now complete.

The community is trying to raise all the out-of-pocket money he’ll have to spend on additional tests associated with the surgery and other expenses not covered by insurance.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a silent auction, barbecue and fried fish dinners, along with a gospel sing. It all takes place at and around the town’s community center behind town hall off State Road 69 south. The formal address is 6910 Hall St. Plates, which include sides, go for $10 each.

There will be a cake auction at 2 p.m., just ahead of the silent auction of donated items.

In a flyer about the event, city representatives wrote about Barbee and what he means to the community.

“To know Donald Wayne is to love him,” the flyer stated. “He loves to make people laugh and has been a pillar of our community for forever. He has volunteered his time to the Grand Ridge Recreation Association and coaches more kids in our community than you would even think possible,” it continues. “He is always willing to chip in and provide his specialty advice at the drop of a hat. He has always helped our community out and now it is our turn to help take care of him.”

For more information, call Tracy Hagan at 850-508-2176 or Amanda Applewhite at town hall, 850-592-4621.