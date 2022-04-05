 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAKING THE GRADE

Grand Ridge School announces honor roll

Grand Ridge School announces its honor roll for the third nine-weeks.

5th GradeA Honor Roll – Ryan Louis, Kyler Merritt, Rebekah Simpson

A/B Honor Roll – Weston Anderson, Barineau Baxley, Brooklyn Boyd, Chloe Campbell, Justice Disalvo-Lollie, Kinlee Edwards, Brooklynn Fitzsimmons, Waylon Griffin, Zane Hinson, Jeffery Lanier, Molleigh McDowell, Cal Melancon, Kennedy Milsapp, Ethan Sessions, Riley Shoun, Bentley Smith, Dakota Sprague, Jordan Williams

6th Grade A Honor Roll – Alexis Cook, Blakely Meeks, Bly Sprague

A/B Honor Roll – Dennis Adams, Allen Alday, Madison Baker, Barrett Baudoin, Robert Bice, Daniel Gatlin, Aaliyah Johnson, Kylie Lee, Noah McCormick, Lenaris McKinnie, Angela Munoz, Kaylee Powell, Chase Ragans, Kaliyah Robinson, Blakely Tyus, Reagan Tyus, Morgan Veilleux, Camden Wyckoff

7th GradeA Honor Roll – Brookelyn Baxley, Madelyn Lamoureaux

A/B Honor Roll – Norah Bunting, Ayonnah Copeland, A’Rhianna Garrett, Savannah Grandison, Joshua Harrell, Zoey Houck, Dillon Key, Tanya McKinnie, Asucena Munoz, Emma Parrish, Rudra Patel, Leah Perkins, Halle Roland, Timothy Tyus

8th GradeA Honor Roll – Naryah Dudley, Noah Goodson, Kendall Jackson, Savannah Ranew, Carrington Scott

A/B Honor Roll – Nadalie Adkins, Ella Allen, Rebecca Bentley, Samantha Benton, Logan Bowen, Ellee Boyett, Joseph Brown, Savannah Cook, Kaliegh Cooper, Ally Gibbs, Kason Hamilton, Nadalyn Harrell, Shaleigh Harrell, Duran Jones, Robert Jones, Dalexis Lewis, Brice McKeithan, Wenceslao Munoz, Trisstin Paden, Jonathon Parr, Danika Rogers, Misty Shaw, Alexa Sheffield, Madison Smith, Andre’ya Walker, Regetta Williams

