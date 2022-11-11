Grand Ridge, school board to meet

The town of Grand Ridge and the Jackson County School Board will co-host a public workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The session, which starts at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ridge Community Building behind city hall, is expected to focus on a potential agreement between the two entities regarding athletic facilities for the K-8 school proposed for construction in Grand Ridge.

The school system and the town have been in a lease arrangement that allows the school to use the town’s sports complex off U.S. Highway 90 for school baseball and other such field sports.

School officials want to explore the idea of purchasing the property and reversing the situation, so that the system would not have to build new fields to serve the school on a permanent basis.

Jackson County School Board member Chris Johnson said the school system is also hoping to use the fields as a staging area for student pick-up during the school day, when sports are not underway.

The possible arrangement under consideration would still give the town’s municipal sports program access to the fields.