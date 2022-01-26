Grand Ridge School honor roll announced

Special to the Floridan
Grand Ridge School announces its honor roll for the second nine-weeks:
5th Grade
A Honor Roll
Brooklynn Fitzsimmons, Ryan Louis, Kyler Merritt, Rebekah Simpson.
A/B Honor Roll
Weston Anderson, Barineau Baxley, Elijah Bolin, Brooklyn Boyd, Rylee Branch, Ta’Kai Copeland, Justice Disalvo-Lollie, Kinlee Edwards, Averie Gilley, Waylon Griffin, Ryker Hall, Jeffery Lanier, Molleigh McDowell, Cal Melancon, Kennedy Milsapp, Bryar Neely, Peyton Rogers, Aniyah Ruiz, Bentley Smith, Dakota Sprague, Farrah Tyus, Railey Weeks, Jordan Williams.
6th Grade
A Honor Roll
Blakely Meeks, Bly Sprague.
A/B Honor Roll
Allen Alday, Madison Baker, Barrett Baudoin, Garrett Burns, Alexis Cook, Daniel Gatlin, James Green, Gracelyn Harris, Noah McCormick, Angela Munoz, Richard Myers, Jr., Kaylee Powell, Chase Ragans, Kaliyah Robinson, Alana Strickland, Zachary Turner, Morgan Veilleux, Camden Wyckoff.
7th Grade
A Honor RolL
Brookelyn Baxley, Madelyn Lamoureaux, Halle Roland.
A/B Honor Roll
Norah Bunting, Ayonnah Copeland, Joshua Harrell, Zoey Houck, Kendra Jackson, Tanya McKinnie, Asucena Munoz, Emma Parrish, Rudra Patel, Leah Perkins, Lehea Thompson, Ellah Tonder.
8th Grade
A Honor Roll
Noah Goodson, Kendall Jackson, Dalexis Lewis, Wenceslao Munoz, Savannah Ranew, Carrington Scott.
A/B Honor Roll
Nadalie Adkins, Ella Allen, Sylar Baudoin, Rebecca Bentley, Samantha Benton, Logan Bowen, Joseph Brown, Savannah Cook, La’Miracle Cooper, Naryah Dudley, Ethan Dykes, Ally Gibbs, Nadalyn Harrell, Shaleigh Harrell, Baily Lee, Alexandria McClendon, Abby North, Trisstin Paden, Jonathon Parr, Danika Rogers, Samuel Searcy, Misty Shaw, Charles Varn, Mackenzie Walker.