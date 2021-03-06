Grand Ridge Spring Festival is April 3

The town of Grand Ridge will host a spring festival on April 3 from 9:30 a.m.to noon at John Thomas Porter Park, located behind Grand Ridge School off State Road 69 South.

Not only is the event free, vendor spaces are also available free of charge this year. Normally, the town charges about $20-$25 for those selling spots.

But Town Manager J.R. Moneyham said city leaders felt that small entrepreneurs have suffered enough in the precautions made necessary in trying to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re already struggling,” Moneyham said, “so we decided to do that to give them a little break and we’re also hoping that it might encourage more to be there for the kids and everyone to enjoy.”

Those wishing to secure a spot should call town hall at 850-592-4621.

There are Easter egg hunts at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with $20 prizes for the finder of each of the dozen golden eggs that will be hidden. There are three age divisions in the hunt.

The festival will also feature arts, crafts, children’s games and other activities.