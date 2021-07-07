Grant buys food-delivery van for Jackson County kids

The Jackson County School District accepted a new 2021 Toyota Sienna van on Wednesday, courtesy of a grant from the No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by the non-profit Share Our Strength organization.

The group works to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.

The van will be primarily used to deliver the food that goes home with children from every school in the county for their weekend and summer meals.

The van was purchased through a $35,000 grant from NKH. Until now, school personnel have used their own vehicles to deliver the food bags to the schools Monday-Thursday mornings, for eventual distribution.

The school system will also able to use the van to do other things for kids in need, like getting them to medical appointments if necessary, for the delivery of needed school supplies or for other special-circumstance services in which the van would be useful in getting direct benefits to students.

The school system applied for the grant this Spring.