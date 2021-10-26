 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grant secures autism center curriculum
0 Comments
ENDEAVOR

Grant secures autism center curriculum

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CareerSource Chipola has provided NextStep at Endeavor Academy with a $50,000 grant to obtain and use licensed curriculum that helps individuals with autism develop critical independent living skills.

The grant was announced in a press release from the county.

The money provided by CareerSource Chipola is part of a Rural Initiatives Grant of $206,250 from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“NextStep at Endeavor Academy will provide adults with autism independent living and career-readiness skills in a classroom setting and through community experiences,” the release states. “It is being launched by Jackson County Board of County Commissioners along with the Endeavor Forward, Inc., a nonprofit organization. NextStep at Endeavor Academy is part of the 1200-acre Endeavor Park mixed-use development at the site of the former Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.”

“The Learn4Independence curriculum, licensed by First Place AZ, is a 32-course curriculum developed for adults with autism that focuses on skills to promote independent living and employment. Unique curriculum elements accommodate various types of learning differences and incorporate universally designed instruction.”

The release goes on to say that the curriculum “covers a range of topics such as getting a job and navigating the workplace, overseeing personal finances, staying safe at home and in the community, handling friendships and family relationships, dealing with roommates, managing physical and mental health, resolving conflict and coping skills, and navigating transportation.”

“Jackson County is grateful for CareerSource Chipola’s funding to license this ground-breaking and proven curriculum, which will serve as a roadmap for our participants on their journey for employment and greater independence,” said Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels in the release.

Jackson County received a $5.8 million Florida Job Growth Infrastructure Grant to revitalize the site into an employment center and has allocated $750,000 of that total for the NextStep at Endeavor Academy project.

CareerSource Chipola is part of the CareerSource Florida network. CareerSource Chipola is a private sector led organization working with partners to connect individuals with employers and improve the quality of the regional labor force.

First Place AZ, based in Phoenix, licensed the curriculum. Jackson County hired First Place AZ, a supportive housing property and consultant for adults with autism, Down’s syndrome, and other neurodiversities to provide guidance in launching the program.

Full launch for the new NextStep at Endeavor Academy is projected for the first half of 2022.

Future phases include residential living opportunities and community-wide engagement.

Interested program applicants, families, and employers should email info@jacksoncountyfl.gov or 850-482-9633. Future phases include residential living opportunities and community-wide engagement. Visit https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/autism-training for more.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Malone hay farmer recognized
Local

Malone hay farmer recognized

  • Updated

Malone resident Bill Conrad was named the overall winner of the 2021 Southeastern Hay Contest (SEHC) as part of the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 16-19:

'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30
Local

'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30

  • Updated

The Farms at Two Egg, located at 4382 Wintergreen Road in Greenwood, is hosting a drive-in presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” on Saturday, Oct…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 20-22:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert