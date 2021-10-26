Grant secures autism center curriculum

CareerSource Chipola has provided NextStep at Endeavor Academy with a $50,000 grant to obtain and use licensed curriculum that helps individuals with autism develop critical independent living skills.

The grant was announced in a press release from the county.

The money provided by CareerSource Chipola is part of a Rural Initiatives Grant of $206,250 from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“NextStep at Endeavor Academy will provide adults with autism independent living and career-readiness skills in a classroom setting and through community experiences,” the release states. “It is being launched by Jackson County Board of County Commissioners along with the Endeavor Forward, Inc., a nonprofit organization. NextStep at Endeavor Academy is part of the 1200-acre Endeavor Park mixed-use development at the site of the former Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.”

“The Learn4Independence curriculum, licensed by First Place AZ, is a 32-course curriculum developed for adults with autism that focuses on skills to promote independent living and employment. Unique curriculum elements accommodate various types of learning differences and incorporate universally designed instruction.”