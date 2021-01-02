Grantham, King named West Florida Electric Cooperative Employees of the Year

This year, Patty Grantham, Supervisor of Member Services in the Bonifay district office, was named Administrative Employee of the Year by her peers.

Grantham was chosen to receive this award by her coworkers because she best exemplifies the following traits: personality, punctuality, safety habits, team work, flexibility and outstanding performance on the job. She has worked at West Florida Electric Cooperative for 33½ years, beginning her career as a night service clerk in the Graceville office.

In her role as Supervisor of Member Services, Grantham performs a variety of duties including working with members by answering questions about their bills, checking service orders, assisting in the service center, helping members complete online applications, creating service orders, updating member information, filling in as a cashier, and much more. She has been married to Donnie Grantham for 44 years, and they have three children, Jeremy (41), married to Melanie; Jared (37), married to Laura; and Jacob (32), married to Anita. She has 8 grandchildren who are the loves of her life. In her free time, she enjoys camping and traveling, crafting with her Cricut machine, sewing with her embroidery machine, scrapbooking, reading and being with her family.