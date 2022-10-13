Grants coming to local Jackson County governments to assist with infrastructure

On Oct. 10, the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s landfall in Northwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced grants for several local governments through two state programs, money that will help rehabilitate and harden necessary infrastructure.

The summary below was provided by Opportunity Florida.

The following local projects have been approved for funding through Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity and its Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program:

The city of Cottondale will get $1,499,228 to rehabilitate and repair more than 3,500 linear feet of sewer lines and other elements of the sanitary sewer collection system. Additionally, the money can be used to replace more than 6,000 square yards of paving, and rehabilitating a sanitary sewer lift station.

Cottondale will also get $895,414 to replace more than 2,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer and other elements of the Sanitary Sewer Collection System. Additionally, the money will be used to replace 3,700 square yards of paving, and rehabilitating a sanitary sewer lift station.

The city of Graceville will get $1,154,728 to harden the city’s drinkable-water system by installing emergency electrical generators and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) communications to the entire drinkable-water system.

Graceville will also get $4,441,751 to improve the stormwater drainage for the city’s sanitary system by lining or replacing 100 sanitary sewer manholes and repairing or sealing 200 sanitary sewer service laterals.

The town of Greenwood will get $983,942 to harden the town’s potable water system.

From the Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program, the Governor also awarded the following:

Cottondale will get $1,894,766 to install a new well at the city’s recreation park.

Cottondale will get $1,392,350 to build a new hardened space for the police department, connected to the fire department.

The city of Marianna will get $5,207,000 to construct a resiliency hub to serve as a shelter, point of distribution, and recovery operations center.

Marianna will also get $3,731,600 to improve utility resilience in future severe weather events, and construct a resilient access corridor to Jackson Hospital, the only regional medical facility.

Jackson County will get $4,795,365 to support construction of a safe room inside Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and upgrades to vital emergency communications equipment.

The town of Grand Ridge will get $3,265,000 to construct a resiliency hub to provide a structure for emergency services in the event of future disasters.

The town of Malone will get $1,700,000 to construct a public works critical protection facility.