Grants have Cottondale excited for 2022

The city of Cottondale has been awarded multiple grants recently that leaders there say can spark a new day of growth downtown and revitalize the community at large. They also continue to pursue more opportunities.
On Aug. 4, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) awarded Cottondale some Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds based on the town’s Home Town Revitalization Project application. The grant comes in at $1,691,221.
Town leaders say its partnership with Jackson County government played a vital role in securing the grant. The city plans to begin advertising for bids soon, seeking engineering and administration services associated with the project.
In a press release from Town Clerk Theresa Brannen, the plan was outlined.
“The city of Cottondale is to revitalize the downtown commercial corridor that runs along Highway 231 through the center of its community,” the release stated. “This will include the demolition and rehabilitation of structures that were impacted by Hurricane Michael as well as improvements to (the) city’s public parking lot that also serves as an event location,” it continued. “Once properties are acquired from the land owners, the project will demolish several remaining buildings to make way for new commercial operations that will view the city of Cottondale as an attractive location for business. This could bring much needed new jobs to the area and breathe new life into this low-and moderate-income area,” the release stated.
In addition to the CDBG-DR Home Town Revitalization Project, the city has been approved for the following grants.
A $4,347,351 CDBG for culvert replacements around town and for overflow prevention measures at Caney Pond.
A $2,394,642 CDBG for sewer line replacements.
A $448,264 American Rescue Plan Act grant for new water meters.
A Florida DOT “M-SCOP” grant to repave part of Zion Street, in the amount of $304,396.
“That’s not all,” Brannen said. “The city is active in pursuing other grants to help the community grow. We’re hoping to find funding for city (welcome) signs. Melvin Engineering has designed four options, which the residents are voting on. Growth is on the way. A Dollar General Mini Market is under construction now and the residents are excited. It’s good to see the City of Cottondale with so much potential.”
In the release, city officials said they’re thankful for the opportunities and the partnerships that are helping bring those to the table.