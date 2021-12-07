Grants have Cottondale excited for 2022

The city of Cottondale has been awarded multiple grants recently that leaders there say can spark a new day of growth downtown and revitalize the community at large. They also continue to pursue more opportunities.

“The city of Cottondale is to revitalize the downtown commercial corridor that runs along Highway 231 through the center of its community,” the release stated. “This will include the demolition and rehabilitation of structures that were impacted by Hurricane Michael as well as improvements to (the) city’s public parking lot that also serves as an event location,” it continued. “Once properties are acquired from the land owners, the project will demolish several remaining buildings to make way for new commercial operations that will view the city of Cottondale as an attractive location for business. This could bring much needed new jobs to the area and breathe new life into this low-and moderate-income area,” the release stated.