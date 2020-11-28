Green Gate Olive Grove opens farm store

There was no time for basking in a long weekend after Thanksgiving for Green Gate Olive Grove owners David and Sally Gist.
On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, they hosted the grand opening of their new farm store, located some 45 minutes away from the couple’s olive grove near Compass Lake.
Their small Green Gate Farm Store is located at 3754 Annie Road, between Campbellton and Malone. The grand opening hours were from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of those two days, and those will be the typical hours of operation on Fridays and Saturdays as well. Open dates will depend, however, to an extent, on what obligations they have lined up for tastings events and other venues around the region.
They plan to sell their own products there, like the special vinegars and other things they create as add-value items associated with the grove. They’ll also carry items from other local and regional businesses like Lazy Acres Family Farms, S&P Briar Patch and others as the opportunities arise for such partnering.
Green Gate was also busy last Friday in its ongoing partnership with Bespoken, there with its food truck during an open house there late that afternoon, and that Saturday with Martin’s Harvest, a new hydroponic lettuce farm off Heavenly Drive at Marianna that hosted a grand opening on Nov. 21. Already in operation, it offers a variety of lettuces and ships it to customers all over the southeastern U.S. It will be available at Green Gate and is also already sold at the Marianna Farmer’s Market in Madison Street Park.
Partnering with others has been part-and-parcel of Green Gate’s business model since the Gist’s embarked on the enterprise, and Sally Gist said that practice will flow right into the new store’s operation.
During the grand opening, David, a chef, offered a special menu for guests consider for late breakfast, lunch or early dinner as they browse store’s offerings.
It’s co-located with Green Gate’s bottling facility, and there were seating areas inside and out for guests.
