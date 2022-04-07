Green Gate’s Marketplace to open at Milk & Honey

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Green Gate Olive Grove and Milk & Honey Soft Serve will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, April 15.

The event will mark the opening of Green Gate’s Marketplace at Milk & Honey, and to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Milk & Honey, at 4767 Highway 90, Suite E, in Marianna. The ribbon cutting kicks things off at 10 a.m.

Green Gate Product Developer and Chef David Gist will be on hand to do tastings at the April 15 event. The first 25 purchasing customers that day will get a free Martin’s Harvest cooler bag with local business and farm information inside.

Green Gate Marketplace will sell Green Gate Olive Grove’s balsamic vinegars, olive oils and more, along with products from other local vendors in its space within Milk & Honey Soft Serve.

Martin’s Harvest will have fresh mixed green and butter lettuces available and several other local businesses will either have their products available to walk in customers at the Marketplace, and/or will use the venue as an optional pickup point for people who order online from the participating merchants. Along with Martin’s Harvest and Green Gate, they include:

Lazy Acres Family Farms, which will have its meats available for pickup of online orders.

Red Hills Online Market out of Tallahassee will have its products available for pickup of online orders.

S&P Briar Patch will offer olive oil soap in the venue.

Lucky Goat Coffee will have several coffees available to purchase and Milk & Honey will be featuring a new one each month.

Chautauqua Vineyards will have available muscadine grape juice and grape seed oil, with and without garlic.